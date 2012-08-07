NEW YORK, AUG 7 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Interactive: Knight Capital r.reuters.com/buk89s Hate groups in the U.S. link.reuters.com/vak89s USDA seen cutting corn harvested acreage view by 2.4 mln link.reuters.com/juf89s Swiss vs Euro zone inflation link.reuters.com/kuj84s Italy industrial production vs GDP link.reuters.com/maq56s UK industrial production & GDP growth link.reuters.com/wem96s BRC UK retail sales link.reuters.com/vyv85s Chevron's California refinery fire contained, not out yet link.reuters.com/xyg89s Australia c.bank holds rates, sees stimulus working link.reuters.com/xyb96s Indonesia's Timah stops tin spot sales on weak market link.reuters.com/hej79s (Stephen Culp)