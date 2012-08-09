BRIEF-Future Enterprises clarifies on news item about Future Generali stake sell
* Says clarifies on news item, "Future Enterprises looks to sell 50% stake in Future Generali"
NEW YORK, AUG 9 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. jobless claims, year-to-date link.reuters.com/ryt89s U.S. trade balance link.reuters.com/qav89s U.S. wholesale inventories link.reuters.com/cuv89s Canada trade balance link.reuters.com/bev89s Brazilian banks are pushing back link.reuters.com/gyt89s U.S. drought watch link.reuters.com/kam69s FAO food price index and emerging market inflation link.reuters.com/kat89s Commodity price changes over last month link.reuters.com/fav45s UK trade balance since 1970 link.reuters.com/tet78s China factory output growth at 3-yr low, spurs easing hopes link.reuters.com/fuh79s (Stephen Culp)
MUMBAI, June 7 India's central bank on Wednesday kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent, as widely expected, while lowering its projections for inflation after recent data showed consumer prices rising more slowly.