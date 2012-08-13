TAKE A LOOK-Asia c.banks: Australia holds rates as economy underperforms

Australia's central bank held interest rates for a 10th month, taking an optimistic tone on the economy even while acknowledging that growth likely slowed last quarter by more than it expected. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at a record low 1.50 percent in a widely expected move after last easing in August of 2016.