NEW YORK, AUG 14 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. retail sales link.reuters.com/hap99s U.S. producer prices link.reuters.com/pap99s U.S. small business confidence link.reuters.com/syn99s Home Depot earnings link.reuters.com/nep99s GDP comparison since 2007 link.reuters.com/gac78s German GDP growth link.reuters.com/duw28s France GDP growth link.reuters.com/cer88s Vix index vs pre-crisis average link.reuters.com/cuf27s India's July inflation unexpectedly drops, but core up link.reuters.com/deq95s Indonesia's PLN eyes $1 bln investment in coal mines link.reuters.com/hed84s SingTel Q1 profit beats estimates, sees stable FY earnings link.reuters.com/nak99s China diverts up to 500,000 tonnes of Brazilian sugar link.reuters.com/teg79s Indonesia gets option to buy up to 500,000 tonnes Vietnam rice link.reuters.com/muz77s New Zealand retail sales recover in Q2 rates still seen on hold link.reuters.com/dyp55s (Stephen Culp)