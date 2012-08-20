NEW YORK, AUG 20 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Lowe's earnings link.reuters.com/wuj22t Canada headed for big wheat, canola harvest link.reuters.com/qyj22t Spanish and Italian bond spreads link.reuters.com/vur47s Spain economic overview link.reuters.com/quf25s Spanish benchmark bond curve link.reuters.com/tut89s Thai GDP tops forecasts, flood recovery helps offset global woes link.reuters.com/vab36s Heineken lifts Tiger beer bid to $6.35 bln link.reuters.com/gec22t China's Gu Kailai gets suspended death sentence link.reuters.com/fap69s Australian housing: is it a bubble if it never pops link.reuters.com/jaw99s Struggling Sharp to deliver asset report to banks in Sept link.reuters.com/qej79s (Stephen Culp)