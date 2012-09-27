MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
NEW YORK, SEPT 27 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. jobless claims, year-to-date link.reuters.com/wav82t U.S. durable goods link.reuters.com/cev82t U.S. Q2 GDP revised link.reuters.com/fev82t Interactive: U.S. contributors to GDP link.reuters.com/jev82t Euro zone confidence falls in September link.reuters.com/bas36s UK economy shrinks less than thought link.reuters.com/sed87s German unemployment rises for sixth month running link.reuters.com/ded24s Top Chinese steelmaker halts plant as economy slows link.reuters.com/nur82t UK to tackle listing rules as Bumi debacle escalates link.reuters.com/bag82t Philippine c.bank keeps easing options open link.reuters.com/gaq26s (Stephen Culp)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)