NEW YORK, SEPT 27 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. jobless claims, year-to-date link.reuters.com/wav82t U.S. durable goods link.reuters.com/cev82t U.S. Q2 GDP revised link.reuters.com/fev82t Interactive: U.S. contributors to GDP link.reuters.com/jev82t Euro zone confidence falls in September link.reuters.com/bas36s UK economy shrinks less than thought link.reuters.com/sed87s German unemployment rises for sixth month running link.reuters.com/ded24s Top Chinese steelmaker halts plant as economy slows link.reuters.com/nur82t UK to tackle listing rules as Bumi debacle escalates link.reuters.com/bag82t Philippine c.bank keeps easing options open link.reuters.com/gaq26s (Stephen Culp)