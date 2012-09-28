NEW YORK, SEPT 28 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. personal consumption link.reuters.com/cec92t Chicago, U.S. manufacturing link.reuters.com/muc92t U.S. consumer sentiment link.reuters.com/suc92t Energy fuels euro inflation but ECB rate cut still on link.reuters.com/kuj24s France targets deficit cut with tax hiking budget link.reuters.com/pyx28s Spain Sept flash harmonised CPI jumpd on VAT hike link.reuters.com/wuf25s Heineken wins control of Tiger beer maker; focus shifts to F&N link.reuters.com/xaz82t China delivers first of new Iranian oil tankers link.reuters.com/zyr82t Japan factory output hits 15-month low link.reuters.com/xyt65s China steelmaker, miners cut output as slowdown bites link.reuters.com/nur82t (Stephen Culp)