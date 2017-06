NEW YORK, Nov 27Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. durable goods: New orders were flat in October link.reuters.com/xyk34t U.S. Consumer confidence jumped in November to a four-year high link.reuters.com/pum34t New HIV infections among U.S. youth, 2010 link.reuters.com/wum34t U.S. holiday spending and Q4 economic growth link.reuters.com/fag34t Demographic shifts prompt changes in U.S. malls, shopping centers link.reuters.com/keg34t Japan's likely next PM keeps up calls for bold BOJ stimulus link.reuters.com/rec34t Despite 2011 disaster, pro-nuclear party could win power in Japan link.reuters.com/xyc34t India, not China, steep output to drive coking coal link.reuters.com/ved42t Indonesia's nickel ore exports recover from govt curbs link.reuters.com/gew24t Australia can't pin its growth hopes on property link.reuters.com/hyc34t (Stephen Culp)