NEW YORK, JAN 22 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. US home resales fall, housing recovery still on track link.reuters.com/cyc24t Canada Nov retail sales unexpectedly jump to record high link.reuters.com/muv74t Slumping pigment demand eats into DuPont's profit link.reuters.com/jym45t J&J profit tops forecast, mulls sale of diagnostic unit link.reuters.com/hen45t McDonald's running low on quick fixes for U.S. sales link.reuters.com/ven45t Bad omens for food prices this year link.reuters.com/gyg35t Indonesia aims for FDI growth of 23 pct after record 2012 link.reuters.com/taj45t Record China imports unlikely to excite coal market link.reuters.com/fut96s Investigators probe Boeing 787 battery maker link.reuters.com/fyp35t Huawei sees firmer revenue growth, 2012 profit up 33 pct link.reuters.com/def45t (Stephen Culp)