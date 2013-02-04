BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce seeks members' nod to issue, allot shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to issue and allot shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 4Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Gauge of U.S. business investment plans edges lower link.reuters.com/huq55t Draghi's dashboard shows stronger markets, indicators link.reuters.com/ves65t Euro zone sentiment rises for 6th straight month in February link.reuters.com/ner85s UK construction Jan PMI stuck at lowest since June link.reuters.com/jut24s Australia job advertisements dip in Jan link.reuters.com/mer46s Yuan softens slightly on yen recovery, volumes moderate link.reuters.com/syx74t China and Japan seek to dial down tensions, but risks remain link.reuters.com/def55t Air India flew Dreamliners after grounding order link.reuters.com/peq35t U.S. employment report points to steady economic growth link.reuters.com/ram54t (Stephen Culp)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 31) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------