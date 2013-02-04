NEW YORK, Feb 4Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Gauge of U.S. business investment plans edges lower link.reuters.com/huq55t Draghi's dashboard shows stronger markets, indicators link.reuters.com/ves65t Euro zone sentiment rises for 6th straight month in February link.reuters.com/ner85s UK construction Jan PMI stuck at lowest since June link.reuters.com/jut24s Australia job advertisements dip in Jan link.reuters.com/mer46s Yuan softens slightly on yen recovery, volumes moderate link.reuters.com/syx74t China and Japan seek to dial down tensions, but risks remain link.reuters.com/def55t Air India flew Dreamliners after grounding order link.reuters.com/peq35t U.S. employment report points to steady economic growth link.reuters.com/ram54t (Stephen Culp)