NEW YORK, Feb 12Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. S&P parent McGraw-Hill says government's fraud case flawed link.reuters.com/war85t Wall St steps back, euro gains on Weidmann comments link.reuters.com/sad85t The federal budget posted a $3.00 billion surplus in January link.reuters.com/puh64t Coca-Cola revenue misses Street view; shares drop link.reuters.com/jyq85t Avon shares jump as long-awaited improvement appears link.reuters.com/cuq85t Yen near fresh lows vs dlr, Asian shares steady link.reuters.com/fav65s Global miners sweep out loss-makers as profits plunge link.reuters.com/xas36s Bank of Korea to hold rates on Thurs; divided on next move link.reuters.com/hak95s U.S. gold bars and coins find new home overseas on Asian demand link.reuters.com/ryk85t US natgas futures end up slightly, 1st gain in 3 sessions link.reuters.com/mup44s (Stephen Culp)