SINGAPORE, JUNE 18Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA Japan trade balance, exports link.reuters.com/vyq65s China property prices link.reuters.com/pek96s Thailand GDP, rates, inflation link.reuters.com/vab36s ALIBABA Alibaba's shareholding structure link.reuters.com/deg29v Alibaba's board of directors, 27-person partnership link.reuters.com/gum22w COMPANIES Auto recalls - Takata air bags link.reuters.com/kah22w Asian Business Sentiment Survey - Index link.reuters.com/rap67v Asian Business Sentiment Survey - Risk factors link.reuters.com/nap67v COMMODITIES, ENERGY China's Qingdao port link.reuters.com/hac89v India monsoon link.reuters.com/map79v Indonesia mineral ore export ban timeline link.reuters.com/jes22w Blue crab catch volume link.reuters.com/nas99v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)