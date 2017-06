LONDON, March 12 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day together with associated stories. Description Graphic Story Handicapping U.S. bank dividends, stress tests link.reuters.com/gun96s Commodities agriculture ETFs link.reuters.com/heg96s 2012 Food & Agriculture Summit link.reuters.com/tuf96s U.S. corn plantings link.reuters.com/dyz86s Italy composite PMI vs GDP growth link.reuters.com/zyt94s Italy bond yields link.reuters.com/sun74s 2012 asset performance link.reuters.com/muc46s China trade link.reuters.com/ked55s China copper imports link.reuters.com/muq96s India industrial output link.reuters.com/gaj55s