NEW YORK, MAY 2 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Sears stock price vs. competitors link.reuters.com/sag97s Global PMI matrix link.reuters.com/guq45s Big bets on natural gas link.reuters.com/zaz87s ADP vs. the U.S. Labor Department link.reuters.com/fad97s MasterCard and Visa link.reuters.com/cuf97s U.S. weekly ethanol production link.reuters.com/buq54s U.S. mortgages link.reuters.com/guv37s Interactive: media companies link.reuters.com/cyx87s European youth unemployment link.reuters.com/dej74s Euro zone unemployment and inflation link.reuters.com/vej74s (Van Tsui)