NEW YORK, MAY 11 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Interactive: U.S. college debt link.reuters.com/kuf28s U.S. consumer sentiment link.reuters.com/jup28s U.S. producer prices link.reuters.com/pep28s Canada jobs, unemployment link.reuters.com/qep28s Reuters/Ipsos poll - obesity link.reuters.com/jep28s Chavez leads polls link.reuters.com/typ28s Ally's five-year CDS-cash basis link.reuters.com/wep28s Euro zone deficits link.reuters.com/vyh28s Euro zone debt link.reuters.com/gaj28s China trade suite link.reuters.com/fut96s (Van Tsui)