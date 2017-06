NEW YORK, MAY 16 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Target vs. Wal-Mart link.reuters.com/kef38s U.S. defense spending cuts and job losses link.reuters.com/teb38s Interactive: Q1 industrials link.reuters.com/byx67s Cattle feedlot placements link.reuters.com/zef38s U.S. industrial output, capacity utilization link.reuters.com/vef38s U.S. housing starts, building permits link.reuters.com/zaf38s Social media stocks since IPO link.reuters.com/cyz28s Facebook boosts IPO size by 25 pct link.reuters.com/seh46s Greek bank deposits link.reuters.com/dud38s Greece economic overview link.reuters.com/rup24s Euro zone inflation and rates link.reuters.com/kuj24s (Van Tsui)