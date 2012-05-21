NEW YORK, MAY 21 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Social media IPOs: boom or bust? link.reuters.com/myt38s Lowe's vs. Home Depot link.reuters.com/put38s Euro bank funding strains link.reuters.com/rer25s Euro futures positioning link.reuters.com/pyv93s Spanish economy in graphics link.reuters.com/pas57s Alibaba buys back 20 pct stake held by Yahoo for $7.1 bln link.reuters.com/map56s Thai GDP bounces back from floods, external risks remain link.reuters.com/vab36s Support for Japan PM remains low over nuclear safety link.reuters.com/myv63g China's towering metal stockpiles cast economic shadow link.reuters.com/kug38s Gold gains on steady euro; Europe concerns stay link.reuters.com/buv87r (Van Tsui)