(Corrects description for China's growth vs rail output) SINGAPORE, JUNE 4Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Nintendo vs rivals link.reuters.com/pav58s Global interest rates link.reuters.com/xyb96s China's growth vs rail output link.reuters.com/saw38s Australia's coal bed LNG export expansion plans falter link.reuters.com/xen84s Robots lift China's factories to new heights link.reuters.com/deh58s India GDP vs industrial output link.reuters.com/myr46s TSMC, Samsung to flex foundry muscle link.reuters.com/wyh58s Indonesia targets coal export curb, considers tax link.reuters.com/byr48s U.S. non-farm payrolls link.reuters.com/xyq58s U.S. unemployment link.reuters.com/dar58s