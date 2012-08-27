SINGAPORE, Aug 27Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. China iron, coal defaults not all they seem r.reuters.com/guh32t Hon Hai to keep Sharp stake purchase at 9.9 pct r.reuters.com/qej79s China's IRS rise to 3-month highs, onshore/offshore r.reuters.com/kej32t spreads widen Samsung shares shed $12 bln after Apple's legal victory r.reuters.com/sat99s Gold hits 4-1/2 month high on Fed stimulus hopes r.reuters.com/buv87r Asian shares inch down, mark time before Jackson Hole r.reuters.com/xub32t Bentleys and wine swell China inventory overhang r.reuters.com/gaf32t China oil bonds under pressure as COSL looms r.reuters.com/muj32t