LONDON, Sept 10Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Euro zone sentiment rises for the first time since March link.reuters.com/ner85s Subdued French growth view ups pressure on Hollande link.reuters.com/huq57s Italy recession deepens in Q2 as domestic demand slumps link.reuters.com/puq68s Weak China trade data raises Beijing spending stakes link.reuters.com/ked55s China copper imports fall in August as demand slows link.reuters.con/muq96s HK-China gold flow up, 7-mth shipments beat 2011 total link.reuters.com/mes52t China commodity imports mixed, volatility to persist link.reuters.com/fut96s Distinguishing relief from enthusiasm link.reuters.com/tam52t BHP, Xstrata attack coal costs in Australia; jobs to go link.reuters.com/xyx42t Japan Q2 GDP revised down, builds case for stimulus link.reuters.com/vaf99s (Catherine Trevethan)