NEW YORK, OCT 22 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Reuters/Ipsos poll: who would you vote for? link.reuters.com/new23t Interactive: tech and telecom link.reuters.com/pef43t Interactive: Q3 industrials link.reuters.com/wex43t Hasbro vs. Mattel link.reuters.com/hug53t Encana's Pioneer Well shows early promise but quickly fizzles link.reuters.com/wyz43t BP, Rosneft set up $25 bln plus TNK-BP deal link.reuters.com/zad65s Brent steadies around $110 on Middle East tension link.reuters.com/buz94s Petronas rejection may hurt Canadian stocks link.reuters.com/xuc53t Japan manufacturing mood worsens over China link.reuters.com/guw43t Japan exports tumble link.reuters.com/vyq65s (Stephen Culp)