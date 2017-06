NEW YORK, Nov 16Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. industrial output unexpectedly fell by 0.4 pct in October link.reuters.com/vaw93t Foreign holders of U.S. Treasuries link.reuters.com/kaw93t Hostess plans to go out of business link.reuters.com/myw93t OUE-led group, Thais battle for control of Singapore's F&N link.reuters.com/nys93t Banks seen shrinking for good as lay-offs near 160,000 link.reuters.com/zaq93t Japanese firms unsure of what China's leadership change means for policy link.reuters.com/nym93t South Korea warns of rolling power blackouts in winter link.reuters.com/fap93t Myanmar military's next campaign: shoring up power link.reuters.com/rym93t Singapore Oct non-oil domestic exports +7.9 pct y/y link.reuters.com/mek66s U.S. jobless claims: New claims surged last week to 439,000 link.reuters.com/cuq93t U.S. inflation link.reuters.com/guq93t (Stephen Culp)