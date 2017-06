NEW YORK, DEC 4Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Brazil industrial production link.reuters.com/xaw47s Mexico retail sales and consumer confidence link.reuters.com/beh76s U.S. manufacturing link.reuters.com/myk44t Dow Chemical still faces massive debt load link.reuters.com/kyr34t Olam shares rally after Temasek backs rights issue link.reuters.com/sep44t ADM ups pressure on Australia's Graincorp with $2.9 bln bid link.reuters.com/tun93t Australia central bank cuts rates to record-matching lows link.reuters.com/xyb96s Japan candidates hit streets in first national vote since Fukushima disaster link.reuters.com/xyc34t India sets up seaside "village" to nurture software start-ups link.reuters.com/dyw73t China's Sinopec to nearly double Iraq term crude volume in 2013 link.reuters.com/zyb44t (Stephen Culp)