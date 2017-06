SINGAPORE, DEC 10Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. AIG to sell ILFC to Chinese group for up to $4.8 bln link.reuters.com/cav34t Canada OKs CNOOC, Petronas deals, but slams door on any more link.reuters.com/pyq54t Shares crawl higher as China, U.S. data brighten outlook link.reuters.com/ked55s China Nov. vehicle sales up 8.2 pct, Japanese carmakers see slight recovery link.reuters.com/tan89s Japan revised GDP signals economy in recession link.reuters.com/vaf99s Bank of Korea to hold rates Thursday, cut seen in early 2013 link.reuters.com/nez85s China copper imports rise 13.5 pct in Nov link.reuters.com/muq96s In giant 'garage sale', Japan's TV giants hawk $3 bln of assets link.reuters.com/pyh34t Pretty boys and dancing divas give S.Korean cosmetics Asian appeal link.reuters.com/nuh34t (Christine Chan)