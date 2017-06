NEW YORK, DEC 12Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. When will the Fed tighten policy? link.reuters.com/muh64t The U.S. federal deficit rose to $172 billion in November link.reuters.com/puh64t U.S. CEO confidence link.reuters.com/zah64t November import prices fell by 0.9 percent - the biggest drop in five months link.reuters.com/peg64t U.S. mortgages link.reuters.com/guv37s Suntory to list food and soft drinks unit in up to $6 bln IPO link.reuters.com/kud64t India's industrial output soars in October, inflation jumps link.reuters.com/gaj55s Asia-Pacific free trade talks make progress, slowly link.reuters.com/qyv54t North Korea's new leader burnishes credentials with rocket link.reuters.com/rad64t Is China's oil demand surge real or stockpiling link.reuters.com/dad64t (Stephen Culp)