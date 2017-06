SINGAPORE, DEC 17Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Japan's war on deflation runs into psychology of hard times link.reuters.com/rec34t Abe's challenge: Can he give Japan what money can't buy link.reuters.com/jyc64t Indonesia's clogged ports, strain growth prospects link.reuters.com/fuk64t Asia brokers in balancing act to bypass stalled HFT debate link.reuters.com/byt54t Crude, iron ore relative China winners in 2013 link.reuters.com/fut96s U.S. inflation link.reuters.com/guq93t Markit PMI: U.S., euro zone and China link.reuters.com/vat64t U.S. industrial output unexpectedly jumped 1.1 pct in November link.reuters.com/vaw93t (Christine Chan)