SINGAPORE, DEC 31Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. China factory sector strongest since May 2011 link.reuters.com/qaf92t Solar industry's silver usage drops as high prices burn link.reuters.com/har84t Wheat dips on US fiscal woes, soy rises on demand prospects link.reuters.com/tew84t Bad China bets ruin 2013 for Asia's star fund managers link.reuters.com/bag84t Tata Motors India's best blue chip performer in 2013 link.reuters.com/gar84t Yuan heads for 1 pct rise in 2012, more volatility seen in 2013 link.reuters.com/quw84t Weak Japan economic data bolsters new PM's hand on stimulus link.reuters.com/vef36s Thai consumption, investment rise; Nov exports +27 pct y/y link.reuters.com/nux76s India's Bharti Infratel shares slump in debut after $760 mln IPO link.reuters.com/suw24t (Christine Chan)