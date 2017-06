NEW YORK, JAN 2Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. ADP vs. the U.S. Labor Department link.reuters.com/fex44t U.S. jobless claims rose last week to 372,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t Planned layoffs end the year with the lowest 12-month link.reuters.com/tef54t job-cut total since 1997 U.S. same-store sales: mixed results in December link.reuters.com/dex34t U.S. manufacturing sector bounced back in December link.reuters.com/vef94t U.S. construction spending fell in November by 0.3 pct link.reuters.com/xef94t Reuters/Ipsos poll: holiday shopping and spending link.reuters.com/byf94t Brent hits 1-month top above $112 after US fiscal deal link.reuters.com/cad94t S.Korea's Hyundai, Kia expect slowest sales growth in 10 yrs link.reuters.com/zyz84t Highest Thai inflation since Nov 2011 means rates on hold link.reuters.com/vab36s (Stephen Culp)