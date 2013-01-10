NEW YORK, JAN 10 Reuters) - Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. New claims for unemployment rose last week to 371,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t November wholesale inventories rose 0.6 pct from Oct link.reuters.com/wuz54t Brazil inflation link.reuters.com/kuw76s U.S. Federal Reserve balance sheet link.reuters.com/cub62s China exports pick up more than expected in December link.reuters.com/ked55s Strong China trade data underpins risk assets broadly link.reuters.com/kun94t China Dec crude oil imports up 8 pct on yr, 6.8 pct in link.reuters.com/dad64t 2012 China copper imports down in Dec, up 14.1 pct in 2012 link.reuters.com/muq96s Strong China commodity import growth rate may ease: link.reuters.com/fut96s Clyde Russell (Stephen Culp)