NEW YORK, Feb 1Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. employment report points to steady economic growth link.reuters.com/ram54t link.reuters.com/wam54t link.reuters.com/sem54t link.reuters.com/kem54t U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January link.reuters.com/xub84t U.S. manufacturing expanded in January at its fastest link.reuters.com/vef94t pace in nine months U.S. construction spending up by 0.9 pct in Dec, strong link.reuters.com/xef94t gains in home building and business investment Beef price spike makes $1 McDouble harder to stomach link.reuters.com/gen65t Canada wheat stocks swell, canola running thin link.reuters.com/put65t Brazil industry takes a step backward in 2012 link.reuters.com/xaw47s U.S. auto sales link.reuters.com/was58s (Stephen Culp)