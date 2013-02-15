NEW YORK, Feb 14Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. manufacturing stumbles but seen regaining foot link.reuters.com/vaw93t link.reuters.com/qem95t U.S. consumer sentiment improved more than expected in February link.reuters.com/xub84t Canada factory sales tumbled in bad omen for growth link.reuters.com/nem27s U.S. Plains farmland up more than 20 pct, sets records - Fed link.reuters.com/man95t U.S. soybean crush second-largest in three years link.reuters.com/xen95t US natgas rig count falls 5th time in 6 wks- Baker Hughes r.reuters.com/dyb62s U.S. jobless claims hint at firming job market link.reuters.com/xew34t American Airlines, US Airways unveil $11 billion merger link.reuters.com/daf95t Worldwide M&A activity picks up steam link.reuters.com/dyg95t GM profit misses estimates; losses in Europe deepen link.reuters.com/ruf95t (Stephen Culp)