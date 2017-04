NEW YORK, April 5 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Weak job gains cast shadow on U.S. economic outlook link.reuters.com/ram54t link.reuters.com/wam54t Shares, dollar hit by U.S. jobs data; bonds rally link.reuters.com/sem54t At March's rate, payrolls will reach pre-recession levels in 2 link.reuters.com/kem54t years, 8 months. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in February to $43.0 billion. link.reuters.com/vyx54t Canada posts worst monthly job losses in more than four years link.reuters.com/zam54t link.reuters.com/hyp75t Canada's trade deficit rose to C$1.2 billion in February link.reuters.com/muj56t U.S. natgas rig count hits fresh 14-year low -Baker Hughes link.reuters.com/nuz86t Samsung Electronics Q1 profit guidance beats street view link.reuters.com/zej27t Time for Australia to decide if it wants oil refining link.reuters.com/nuj27t North Korea lacks means for nuclear strike on U.S. link.reuters.com/sad27t (Stephen Culp)