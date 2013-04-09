NEW YORK, April 9Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. US wholesale inventories post largest fall in 1-1/2 years link.reuters.com/wuz54t US small business confidence slips in March link.reuters.com/vud93t U.S. tech wages growth lags wider labor market link.reuters.com/myc37t Canada housing data suggests soft landing so far link.reuters.com/tab28s link.reuters.com/det73t Forecasting US corn stocks gets complicated after baffling link.reuters.com/rav27t report Mexico inflation jumps, may crimp central bank policy link.reuters.com/puw76s China March inflation eases, seen mild link.reuters.com/waf95s ID: ADB sees developing Asia growing faster, warns of asset bubbles link.reuters.com/dus27t ID: POLL-Bank of Korea to cut rates on Thursday, some see more link.reuters.com/hac95s ID: easing Yuan virtually flat; no sign of "currency war" against Japan link.reuters.com/pyx74t ID: (Stephen Culp)