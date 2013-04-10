India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 10Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Obama budget aims to kickstart deficit-reduction talks link.reuters.com/cyj37t link.reuters.com/tej37t link.reuters.com/naj37t Refinance demand drives U.S. mortgage applications higher link.reuters.com/guv37s Gulf tinkers with energy waste, neglects basic causes link.reuters.com/fup27t Delayed tax refunds hurt Family Dollar results link.reuters.com/fuh37t Brazil inflation accelerates in March link.reuters.com/kuw76s Brazil 2013/14 sugar output seen at record high link.reuters.com/qyc37t China shares sluggish after unexpected March trade deficit link.reuters.com/fut96s ID: China commodity imports just enough to support growth view: link.reuters.com/xeq96s ID: Tough road ahead for India carmakers as boom market crashes link.reuters.com/ref37t ID: (Stephen Culp)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India