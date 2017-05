NEW YORK, April 11Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. retail sales point to flagging economic momentum link.reuters.com/fak93t link.reuters.com/hak93t U.S. consumer sentiment falls its lowest since July 2012 link.reuters.com/xub84t U.S. business inventories rose by 1.0 pct in Feb - less link.reuters.com/jek93t than expected JPMorgan's main businesses lukewarm in first quarter link.reuters.com/dyw37t When options trading ahead of deals raises eyebrows link.reuters.com/ker56t U.S. natgas rig count edges up from 14-year low link.reuters.com/nuz86t Jobless claims data calms jitters over U.S. labor market link.reuters.com/xew34t link.reuters.com/peg64t U.S. retailers have ho-hum start to spring, see better link.reuters.com/dex34t April Japan carmakers recall 3.4 mln vehicles for Takata airbag link.reuters.com/xuq37t flaw Big brain projects highlight drug research gaps link.reuters.com/zug27t (Stephen Culp)