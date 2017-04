NEW YORK, AprilBelow is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Dish tries to trump SoftBank with $25.5 bln Sprint bid link.reuters.com/qeg47t Citi profit rises 30 pct as investment banking grows link.reuters.com/fuf47t New York Fed manufacturing growth slows in April link.reuters.com/qem95t Mexico's smaller homebuilders set to gain as top 3 struggle link.reuters.com/vuc37t link.reuters.com/wuc37t China Q1 GDP growth stumbles, industrial output weak link.reuters.com/zeq95s Ten ways to tell whether Abenomics is working link.reuters.com/jem37t Soft China GDP explains slow commodity import growth link.reuters.com/qaf92t Zoomlion shares slide to 1-1/2 year low after profit warning link.reuters.com/xub47t India rates, WPI and 1 yr OIS link.reuters.com/saq26s Lion Air crash pilot felt jet "dragged" from sky link.reuters.com/vez37t (Stephen Culp)