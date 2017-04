NEW YORK, April 17Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. mortgage applications rose for 2nd week in a row link.reuters.com/guv37s BofA profit misses estimates as revenue falls link.reuters.com/hes47t American Girl powers Mattel growth as Barbie loses sheen link.reuters.com/hus47t Bank of Canada cuts growth forecast, warns again of higher link.reuters.com/cut67s rates India fiscal 2012/13 c/a deficit seen about 5 pct of GDP link.reuters.com/mut47t U.S. ethanol output slows, down 2.5 percent in week link.reuters.com/buq54s Boston bomb probe looking at pressure cooker, backpacks link.reuters.com/zuq47t PBOC guides yuan to record high again, market loses direction link.reuters.com/saz74t Chinese official reiterates commitment to widening of yuan band link.reuters.com/pyx74t LT Group raises $912 mln in Philippines' biggest share offer link.reuters.com/qyp47t (Stephen Culp)