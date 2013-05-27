BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
SINGAPORE, May 27Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Thailand to extend controversial rice intervention for 3rd year link.reuters.com/byp66t BOJ board rift over ambitious price goal will test Gov Kuroda link.reuters.com/fah48t India's coal production, imports link.reuters.com/jeh48t Yuan sets new peak for 7th time in May link.reuters.com/pyx74t Kingsman cuts 2013/14 global sugar surplus forecast by 27 pct link.reuters.com/wyz38t Robots to drones, Australia eyes high-tech farm help to grow food link.reuters.com/wej48t Tata's Mistry man: tightening belts as more frugal era begins link.reuters.com/hym38t Truck crash caused Washington state bridge collapse link.reuters.com/teg48t (Christine Chan)
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------