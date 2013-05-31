NEW YORK, May 31Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Data signal soft U.S. economy but not abrupt slowdown link.reuters.com/qec92t link.reuters.com/hed44t U.S. consumer sentiment rose in May to its highest level since July 2007 link.reuters.com/xub84t Canada GDP growth jumps to 2.5 pct in 1st quarter on exports link.reuters.com/xed44t US natgas rig count unchanged for week at 354-Baker Hughes link.reuters.com/nuz86t Banks said to lend China's Shuanghui $7 bln for Smithfield deal link.reuters.com/dad58t Australia wheat could struggle to meet demand following US GMO find link.reuters.com/nug77t Copper slips on worries ahead of China PMI report link.reuters.com/deg67n Japan deflation ebbs, output up; BOJ target still elusive link.reuters.com/vef36s Thai economy slowing as exports, domestic demand weak link.reuters.com/nux76s India's economic growth makes feeble recovery in Jan-Mar quarter link.reuters.com/rad57s U.S. discovery of rogue GMO wheat raises concerns over controls link.reuters.com/fem58t (Stephen Culp)