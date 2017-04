SINGAPORE, JUNE 3Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. China factory activity shrinks, adds to growth fears link.reuters.com/qaf92t Indonesia inflation rates eases, but trade back in deficit link.reuters.com/nef95s N. Korean economy surrenders to foreign currency invasion link.reuters.com/gyn84t As Philippines booms, overseas workers eye return home link.reuters.com/nef95s S. Korea says find no GMO in initial tests of U.S. wheat link.reuters.com/wus58t Presidency beckons for Jakarta's rags-to-riches governor link.reuters.com/qeq58t No more Mr Nice Guy: Indian bankers suit up for war on debt defaulters link.reuters.com/byt48t Yuan rises slightly in morning trade despite weaker midpoint link.reuters.com/pyx74t (Christine Chan)