UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
NEW YORK, June 11Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. small business confidence hits one-year high in May link.reuters.com/vud93t U.S. bond yields hit 14-month highs before auction link.reuters.com/wuz54t Mexico April industrial output dips to four-month low link.reuters.com/kat96s Softbank raises Sprint offer, wins key shareholder support link.reuters.com/suf68t China crude imports not as soft as data suggests link.reuters.com/fut96s Indian rupee again hits record low; stocks, debt fall link.reuters.com/vag78t Australia business conditions improve modestly in May link.reuters.com/qar23t Asian shares hit 2013 lows; Nikkei slips as BOJ disappoints link.reuters.com/gam87t Job-cutting foreign banks risk missing Japan trading bonanza link.reuters.com/faq68t Murder trial of Italian marines in India navigates murky waters link.reuters.com/kuc28t (Stephen Culp)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)