SINGAPORE, June 12Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Freeport Indonesia union threatens walkout from Friday link.reuters.com/dez78t Indonesia c.bank surprises by hiking benchmark rate 26bps to 6 pct link.reuters.com/nef95s India's May refined palm oil imports hit record high link.reuters.com/tuz78t S.Korea c.bank keeps rate, seen on hold this year link.reuters.com/wyd26s Export slowdown threatens emerging Asia's credit-fuelled boom link.reuters.com/vyk92t NZ central bank holds rates, sees stronger growth link.reuters.com/zup55s Asia's low fertility trap opens opportunities in IVF market link.reuters.com/qut78t China money rates jump, c.bank refrains from relieving tight liquidity link.reuters.com/das95t NSA director says surveillance helped stop 'dozens' of attacks link.reuters.com/qev78t U.S. budget gap widens slightly in May to $139 billion link.reuters.com/puh64t (Christine Chan)