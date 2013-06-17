NEW YORK, June 17Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. homebuilder sentiment rises to highest in 7 yrs in June link.reuters.com/fyc24t link.reuters.com/qem95t INSIGHT-Withdrawal syndrome sparks anxiety for Fed link.reuters.com/zyk88t Asian shares reverse losses, capped before Fed meeting link.reuters.com/vuq88t China's overnight money rate tumbles, but longer-term r.reuters.com/das95t funding still tight Yuan rises to near two-week high, but dollar demand robust link.reuters.com/pyx74t China grants 5 licences to overseas investors in MayGASI.MI link.reuters.com/zuc47t India leaves rates unchanged, warns of inflation risks link.reuters.com/saq26s Is China backtracking on attempts to control iron ore?: link.reuters.com/bym56t Clyde Russell Indonesian parliament could pave way Monday for fuel price link.reuters.com/fum78t hikes (Stephen Culp)