NEW YORK, June 18Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. inflation data points to firming economy link.reuters.com/guq93t link.reuters.com/duq93t U.S. housing starts rose by 6.8 percent in May link.reuters.com/gyh24t U.S. homebuilders desperately seeking carpenters link.reuters.com/pec98t ANALYSIS-Ditch WTI:Canadian crude trade intensifies call for single benchmark link.reuters.com/wew78t Japan says G8 stance is sign of approval for "Abenomics" link.reuters.com/mar88t Indonesia MPs seal fuel price hike after backing help for poor link.reuters.com/fum78t India cuts Iran oil imports 42 pct, takes Venezuelan, other crudes link.reuters.com/vyw45t Road building revival offers rare hope for India infrastructure overhaul link.reuters.com/cer88t Power crisis fears unnerve industry in booming Philippines link.reuters.com/jep55s China money rates stay high, ignore small PBOC injection link.reuters.com/das95t India leaves rates unchanged, warns of inflation risks as rupee sags link.reuters.com/saq26s Confidence of US homebuilders jumps as recovery deepens link.reuters.com/fyc24t Withdrawal syndrome sparks anxiety for Fed link.reuters.com/zyk88t (Stephen Culp)