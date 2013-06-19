NEW YORK, June 19Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. When will the Fed tighten policy? link.reuters.com/fak98t U.S. builders complain they can't find skilled carpenters link.reuters.com/pec98t FedEx posts higher-than expected profit, will cut more capacity link.reuters.com/cyh98t U.S. mortgage applications tumble as rates rise further link.reuters.com/guv37s Canada April wholesale trade rises 0.2 pct on computer sales link.reuters.com/cyr43t Asia business sentiment rises in Q2, global growth risk still dominates link.reuters.com/mer88t Japan's exports pick up pace, give economy momentum in rough markets link.reuters.com/vyq65s China's key money rate surges to multi-year highs, no RRR cut seen link.reuters.com/das95t Microsoft says it freed millions of computers from criminal botnet link.reuters.com/vem68t Boeing's new Dreamliner steps up big jet battle link.reuters.com/juc98t (Stephen Culp)