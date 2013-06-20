NEW YORK, June 20Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. housing, regional factory data show economy's stamina link.reuters.com/xew34t link.reuters.com/vat64t link.reuters.com/cyc24t link.reuters.com/dyq93t U.S. natgas futures remain lower after EIA storage data link.reuters.com/mup44s Mexico retail sales dip in April amid soft patch link.reuters.com/beh76s Illinois net assets drop to -$46.6 bln in FY 2012. link.reuters.com/myq98t "Hazardous" air, murky skies in Singapore from Indonesian fires link.reuters.com/xym98t Indonesia to raise gasoline, diesel prices Saturday link.reuters.com/fum78t China factory activity hits 9-month low, policy action eyed link.reuters.com/qaf92t Japan's manufacturers' mood best since March 2011 link.reuters.com/bex88t India sets up elaborate system to tap phone calls, e-mail link.reuters.com/qev78t Taiwan May export orders shrink for 4th month, China demand slows link.reuters.com/qaf26s (Stephen Culp)