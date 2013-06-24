Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
SINGAPORE, June 24Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Rio Tinto overhaul plans dented as diamond sale scrapped link.reuters.com/vec29t Freeport Indonesia ramping up output at world's No.2 copper mine link.reuters.com/quz58t Asia markets slide on China worries, Fed outlook; dollar firms link.reuters.com/muc29t Geeks oust miners among Australia's new rich as boom fades link.reuters.com/cen78t Ambani bets on 4G broadband in India, but risks abound link.reuters.com/waz58t Japan nuclear safety upgrades dazzle, mask industry woes link.reuters.com/vag98t South Korea's Park set to charm China, show up the North link.reuters.com/fan98t Make or break moment for Myanmar reforms in opaque telecoms sector link.reuters.com/vus57t Indonesia IPO train derails as investors hit the exits link.reuters.com/nen98t Malaysia declares emergency as Indonesia smoke pollution thickens link.reuters.com/xuz98t (Christine ChAN)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.