NEW YORK, June 25Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. durable goods, house data brighten economic outlook link.reuters.com/huq55t link.reuters.com/rem34t link.reuters.com/qer34t U.S. consumer confidence jumped in June to highest level since January 2008 link.reuters.com/pum34t Shares, dollar rebound after strong U.S. data link.reuters.com/syk36t Canada lowers wheat planting view, bumps up canola area link.reuters.com/bax98t Singapore smog eases as Indonesian planes waterbomb fires link.reuters.com/dec29t Freeport ramping up output at Indonesia mine link.reuters.com/vec29t Philippine April imports surprisingly rise, but tech sector wobbly link.reuters.com/kaf82t South Korea pledges 15 pct cut to Iran oil imports link.reuters.com/vyw45t Asia markets slide on China worries, Fed outlook; dollar firms link.reuters.com/muc29t Geeks oust miners among Australia's new rich as boom fades link.reuters.com/cen78t (Stephen Culp)