BRIEF-Riga Sugar allots equity shares to promoter group by converting share warrants
* Says allotted 1.5 million equity shares to promoter group by converting 1.5 million equity share warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 25Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. durable goods, house data brighten economic outlook link.reuters.com/huq55t link.reuters.com/rem34t link.reuters.com/qer34t U.S. consumer confidence jumped in June to highest level since January 2008 link.reuters.com/pum34t Shares, dollar rebound after strong U.S. data link.reuters.com/syk36t Canada lowers wheat planting view, bumps up canola area link.reuters.com/bax98t Singapore smog eases as Indonesian planes waterbomb fires link.reuters.com/dec29t Freeport ramping up output at Indonesia mine link.reuters.com/vec29t Philippine April imports surprisingly rise, but tech sector wobbly link.reuters.com/kaf82t South Korea pledges 15 pct cut to Iran oil imports link.reuters.com/vyw45t Asia markets slide on China worries, Fed outlook; dollar firms link.reuters.com/muc29t Geeks oust miners among Australia's new rich as boom fades link.reuters.com/cen78t (Stephen Culp)
* Says allotted 1.5 million equity shares to promoter group by converting 1.5 million equity share warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 30 India captain Virat Kohli believes his post-match comments in Dharamsala regarding his friendship with Australian players has been "blown way out of proportion" and clarified they were directed only at a couple of individuals.
Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Society ST Bk Fac