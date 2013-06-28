SINGAPORE, June 28Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Gold near 3-year low, heads for worst quarter since 1968 link.reuters.com/vag39t Japan prices stop falling but BOJ inflation goal seen a tall order link.reuters.com/vef36s Global M&A at 4-yr low on declines in Europe, rate concerns link.reuters.com/kyb46q Asian dollar bond issuance screeches to near halt as markets churn link.reuters.com/xyz93t Yuan rebounds to support at 6/15/DLR after six straight days of falls link.reuters.com/qyx74t Euro zone economic mood rises to 13-month high in June link.reuters.com/bas36s U.S. consumer spending, jobs data point to lukewarm growth link.reuters.com/xew34t May pending home sales of rise to their highest level since December 2006 link.reuters.com/tax34t USDA established new U.S. school snack guidelines link.reuters.com/zec39t (Christine Chan)