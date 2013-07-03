Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
SINGAPORE, July 3Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Asian shares tumble as dollar gains, A$ slides link.reuters.com/syb49t Australian home prices rising gently, not serious link.reuters.com/mek87t Yuan little changed; c.bank favors stability amid regional link.reuters.com/qyx74t declines China services sector expands, but fails to soothe growth link.reuters.com/dyh85s worries Weekly Japan oil statistics to June 29 link.reuters.com/fum94k Rivals play down China's overture in S.China Sea, no link.reuters.com/qen39t breakthrough China's money rates tumble, conditions normalising but link.reuters.com/pem75t caution remains
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.